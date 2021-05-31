Nabarangpur: Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Health visited the dedicated Covid Hospital at B.Ed College, Hirli, Nabarangpur of Odisha.

They interacted with the doctors and senior officers and took note of the present status of the patients care and allied matters.

Chief Secretary briefed the media and announced that RTPCR Lab at DHH, Nabarangpur will be made functional soon.

Besides 10,000 additional vaccines will be given to saturate Covid -19 vaccination of headquarters town Nabarangpur in a couple of days.

Chief Secretary and ACS, Health arrived at the helipad ground in front of Circuit House for a review on management and prevailing situation on Covid in Nabarangpur District.

Chief Secretary and ACS, Health reviewed on Covid management in the mini conference hall of Circuit House during their visit to Nabarangpur district today.