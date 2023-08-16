Odisha crypto currency fraud: EoW arrests one more accused

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EoW) has arrested yet another person in connection with the Odisha crypto currency fraud.

According to reliable reports, the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) in Odisha has arrested one accused identified as Ratnakar Palai from Bhubaneswar. He was wanted in the STA Crypto-Ponzi scam.

The arrested accused will be produced before the OPID Court in Cuttack today, said reports on Wednesday. The accused Ratnakar Palai, 45, is an important and up-line member of STA.

The accused has a huge number of members below him (known as down-line members in the MLM/ Pyramid based schemes/scams).

He is also said to be very close to Gurtej Singh and Nirod Das. He is an M.Tech in IT from Karnataka University, Bangalore and claims to be an international speaker, entrepreneur and investment guru.

He is also propaganda head/ social media influencer of STA in Odisha. He used to run a YouTube channel for wider publicity of this scheme.

He is a member of some other such dubious scams too which is under scrutiny. He also runs an institute namely ‘Learn to earn”.

However, after the arrest of Gurtej and Nirod, he has either deleted or deactivated his social media accounts. He had also visited Goa along with Nirod to participate in STA celebration.