Odisha: CRPF Constable loots money from Senior Officer’s ATM, arrested

CRPF Constable arrested

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Constable has been reportedly arrested for allegedly looting his Senior Officer’s money in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar.

The arrested CRPF Constable has been identified as Priyabrat Pati.

According to reports, Pati’s senior police Sub-Inspector, Raj Pal was admitted at a hospital for treatment. Pati was posted as attendant to taker care Raj Pal.

The Sub-Inspector had reportedly given his ATM card to the CRPF Constable to withdraw money whenever it was needed. Taking advantage of this, he had allegedly withdrawn Rs 8.39 lakh from Pal’s account and invested the money in the share market.

After realizing that over eight lakh rupees was missing from his bank account, the Police SI registered a complaint at Nayapalli Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

Based on the complaint, cops started an investigation into the matter. In the process, they arrested the accused CRPF constable and forwarded him to the court. Besides, the entire money was recovered.

