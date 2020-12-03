Odisha Crosses 6 million Covid test milestone

Bhubaneswar: Playing a vital role in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic, Odisha has done a tremendous job. While earlier the State as well as leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have been lauded in national and international forums, the State has lately achieved another feat.

In the meanwhile Odisha has crossed 6 million Covid 19 tests while for the first time in over 4.5 months the active cases have fallen below 5000.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday took to Twitter to announce about the above factors. Praising people of Odisha for their spirit, discipline and determination CM wrote, “Glad to share that #Odisha has crossed 6 million #COVID19 test milestone & for the first time in over 4.5 months, active cases have fallen below 5000. Salute to the spirit, discipline & determination of people of Odisha, who have set an example for all in the fight against Covid.”

Glad to share that #Odisha has crossed 6 million #COVID19 test milestone & for the first time in over 4.5 months, active cases have fallen below 5000. Salute to the spirit, discipline & determination of people of Odisha, who have set an example for all in the fight against Covid. pic.twitter.com/Wkd4GnzeqO — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 3, 2020

It is to be noted that the state of Odisha has performed the best of all Indian states in management of Covid-19 pandemic. If we analyse the status of Covid, the figures of Odisha are encouraging in comparison to national figures and that of the national capital Delhi and Kerala that have been way ahead of the state in public health system.