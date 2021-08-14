Odisha Crime branch to probe into the mysterious death of Paralakhemundi ACF

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime branch to take over the probe into the mysterious death of Parlakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, informs Crime Branch ADG Sanjeev Panda.

DGP Abhay directed crime branch to probe into the death case Parlakhemundi ACF Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

A three-member team of the Crime Branch led by a Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) will investigate into the mysterious case.

Saumya Ranjan was rescued in a half-charred state at his government quarters in Paralakhemundi on July 12. He succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack on July 13.

The report of the autopsy of Saumya Ranjan’s body by the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology (FM&T), SCB Medical College & Hospital states that the death of the officer was caused due to 95% burn injuries.