Odisha Crime Branch takes over the case of attack on Health Minister Naba Das

Jharsuguda: The Odisha Crime Branch has taken over the case of the deadly attack on Odisha Health Minister Naba Das in Odisha’s Brajarajnagar today.

A seven-member special investigating team of the Crime Branch comprising Cyber Expert, Ballistic Expert and officers of the Crime Branch has been formed.

The team is led by Ramesh Chandra Dora, Deputy SP. He along with a Ballastics expert has reached Jharsuguda by a special helicopter to immediately start the investigation pending arrival of other team members.

Arun Bothara, ADGP, CID-CB has also accompanied them to personally supervise and monitor the investigation. It corresponds to CID Crime Branch PS Case No. 02 Dtd. 29.01.2023 U/S 307 IPC R/W 27 Arms Act.

The Crime Branch reached Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda to investigate the case. The team is likely to visit the crime spot and also grill police ASI Gopal Das who fired at the Health Minister.

Meanwhile, a forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence from the spot.

