Odisha: Crime Branch takes Akash Pathak on remand

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch on Friday took Akash Pathak on remand for five days starting from today. The Court allowed CB to take him on remand in connection with the job fraud case in the name of Tata Motors Ltd.

As per reports, the crime branch will interrogate him about the high profile job fraud case as Akash Pathak is accused of defrauding people on the false pretext of providing job. The interrogation will be done at the Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack.

Akash and his father Abhay Kant Pathak were arrested by the Odisha Vigilance Directorate on charges of amassing assets worth crores disproportionate to their known sources of income.