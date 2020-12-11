crime branch took Akash on remand

Odisha: Crime Branch takes Akash Pathak on remand

By WCE 4

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch on Friday took Akash Pathak on remand for five days starting from today. The Court allowed CB to take him on remand in connection with the job fraud case in the name of Tata Motors Ltd.

As per reports, the crime branch will interrogate him about the high profile job fraud case as Akash Pathak is accused of defrauding people on the false pretext of providing job. The interrogation will be done at the Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack.

Akash and his father Abhay Kant Pathak were arrested by the Odisha Vigilance Directorate on charges of amassing assets worth crores disproportionate to their known sources of income.

You might also like
State

Covid Recovered Cases In Odisha Climbs To 318278 As 408 More Patients Recover Today

State

Government Jobs In This Legislative Assembly For 12th Pass To Degree Holders; Apply…

State

Odisha; Huge Cache Of Arms Seized From Dhalasamanta Brothers House

State

‘Pheriaa’: A New Music Video Launched In Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.