Balasore: The Special Task Force (STF) of the State Crime Branch on Saturday seized 1kg 360 gms of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore at Sahadevkhunta area of Balasore district and apprehended two persons in this connection.

The two accused persons have been identified as Manas Mukhi of Aradabazar and Kamalakanta Das Of Haripur, Balasore.

On basis of intelligence inputs, a raid was conducted by a team of STF at Sahadevkhunta area against the illegal trade of Narcotic drugs and seized 1kg 360gms of brown sugar and other incriminating materials from their possession.

As the accused could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband, the police arrested them.

In this connection, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

Since 2020, STF in the special drive against narcotic drugs has seized more than 30 kg of brown sugar/ heroin and more than 64 quintals of Ganja/Marijuana and arrested 100 drug dealers and peddlers.