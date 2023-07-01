Odisha Crime Branch detects 10-year-old murder case, arrests accused from Maharashtra

Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch of Odisha police successfully detected a 10 years old murder case by apprehending accused Prasant Sahani from Murbad of Thane in Maharastra. The accused has confessed to have committed the murder of his three year old daughter by throwing her into the Baitarani River, Keonjhar on 18.08.2013 in a fit of rage due to family quarrel.

The case was outcome of the report dated 20.08.2013 submitted by Puja Sahani, wife of Prasant of Tampua in Keonjhar district, pertaining to the allegation of kidnapping and murder of her 3 years old girl child by her husband.

In the course of investigation IO examined the complainant and others persons which revealed that after the marriage in the year 2010, both the husband and wife shifted to Thane of Maharashtra as Prasanta Sahani was working as a Fireman in a private Factory. During their stay, the accused had serious matrimonial discord with his wife. The complainant delivered a girl child in the year 2011.

On 18.08.2013 there was an altercation between the complainant and the accused husband at their village Fakirpada of Keonjhar district. In a fit of rage he took his daughter on his bicycle up to the river Baitarani and threw her into the river. Thereafter, with a view to evade police arrest, the accused moved to different locations frequently and also changed his attire. The accused used to change his mobile handset and numbers very often to evade arrest.

Initially the case was investigated by Anandapur Police Station of Keonjhar District. Subsequently, Crime Branch took charge of the investigation from local police on 28.08.2014 in accordance with the order of High Court vide W.P. (Crl.) No. 1261/2013 filed by Puja Sahani.

After taking charge of the investigation, Crime Branch team conducted raids at different places such as Bilaspur, Raipur, Pune, Koregaon Bhima, Sikrapur, Ranjangaon but the accused could not be traced. However, a team of Crime Branch continued to track the accused for all these years.

On getting accurate information about the location of accused at Murbad, a team from the Crime Branch proceeded to the above place on 28.06.2023 and apprehended him from Murbad on 29.06.2023. He was brought to Cuttack and after sustained interrogation he confessed his guilt for which he was arrested today i.e. on 01.07.2023 evening. The accused will be produced in the Court of SDJM, Anandapur on 02.07.2023.