Odisha Crime Branch arrests man for duping advocate of Rs 74 lakh

Bhubaneswar: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Odisha Crime Branch (CB) team arrested one Prasant Dwivedi from Kolkata today for cybercrime in Odisha.

Prasant was arrested for siphoning off a huge amount of money from an advocate in Bhubaneswar by using fake email id. CID CB team led by inspector Abantimani Nayak arrested fraudster Prasant from Alipore, Kolkata and seized incriminating evidences like ATM cards etc, from his possession. He has been produced before the court of CJM, Alipore and is being brought on transit remand to Cuttack.

A senior citizen Ramballav Rath, a resident of Forest Park was duped of Rs 74 lakhs by fraudsters. As per the reports, the money was deposited in several instalments. Rath, who is an advocate, approached the police, when he realized that he was being cheated. A complaint was registered in the matter with CID CB, Cyber PS, Cuttack.

Reportedly, he had been receiving frequent calls from different mobile numbers since May 2018 identifying themselves as officials of Kotak Mahindra, Maxseuro, Investment Solutions NPCI, FNF Solutions, FTD Services, Capital Services etc. He was enticed to deposit processing amount etc.to clear up his huge Insurance benefits and in that process he had deposited a sum of more than Rs 74 lakhs in instalments to different given fraudulent accounts. The fraudster had managed to siphon out the money sharing several fraud mail IDs, fake officials letters etc.

The police launched an investigation into the matter, during the investigation, CID CB team arrested one Dharmendra Kumar from Lucknow last month. He had created a fake domain IRDAI (Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India) and created a fake mail Id viz ‘IRDAI.org’ with his own credentials and had sold the mail id and password to Prasant, currently residing at Kolkata and in the process received sale process from Prasant’s account.

Investigation is continuing to ascertain whether any wider nexus is involved and the volume of the fraud/cheating committed by the accused persons.