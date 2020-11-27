Odisha Cricketer Pravanjan Mullick Appointed As Senior Member Of OCA

Cuttack: Former Ranji skipper Pravanjan Mullick has been appointed as the Chairman of the Advisory Committee of Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) on Friday.

The OCA appointed a five member selection committee for senior men cricket team.

The other members of the committee are Somnath Sahoo, Rabi Narayan Panda, Bishnudev Mohanty and Sourajit Mohapatra.

Pravanjan Mullick is a right-handed batsman who captained the Odisha Ranji side.