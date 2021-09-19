Odisha: Cows stuck on island in Mahanadi river, rescued later

By WCE 2
Bhubaneswar: All the rivers in Odisha are in full spate due to the continuous heavy rains in the State. As many as 24 cows were stuck in an island in the Mahanadi river.

Locals spotted these cows and immediately alerted the firefighters. They rushed to the spot and rescued these cows.

The incident took place near Dadhibaman temple in Arda village of Sambalpur district, when they were graze on an island in the river.

The reason was sudden flooding of the island. The villagers saw it and reported it to the fire authorities. A six-member team from the fire department reached the spot and rescued the cows.

