Odisha: Covid Vaccination Slot For Cuttack City Reopens Today At 6pm

By WCE 2
Pic Credits: News Minute

Cuttack: The online slot booking for Covishield vaccines in Cuttack city will be open today at 6 pm, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

CMC emphasized through a tweet that, “No walk-ins allowed. Please visit the centre with the relevant ID and Appointment Slip.”

It also shared the link for slot booking Link: bit.ly/3bvNTXc

