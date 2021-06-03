Cuttack: The online slot booking for Covishield vaccines in Cuttack city will be open today at 6 pm, informed the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) today.

#COVID19 | Online Slot booking for Covishield vaccines will be open today at 6 PM.

– Age group: 18-44 & 45+ both.

– Date: For 4th June 2021

No walk-ins allowed. Please visit the centre with the relevant ID and Appointment Slip: #Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) June 3, 2021

It also shared the link for slot booking Link: http://bit.ly/3bvNTXc