Bhubaneswar: The Covid vaccination plan for Odisha has been finalised. In this regard the first priority group comprises 3.2 lakh health and frontline workers.

As many as 8300 vaccinators have been enlisted while 30,000 Vaccination sites have been identified to roll out the vaccination.

The vaccination plan was shared with the Cabinet Secretary by Odisha Chief Secretary on Monday during a review meeting. ACS Health and the SRC too were present in the meeting.