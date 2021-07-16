Odisha: Covid vaccination for pregnant women begins

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: The Covid 19 vaccination of pregnant woman has begun in the entire State from today.

The registration for the inoculation of pregnant women can be done on the special page of CoWin website and can book slots on the website and receive the shots at nearest vaccination centres.

Related News

2 OTDC officials caught red-handed while accepting bribe in…

Khordha district detects 103 dengue cases: Director of…

Atleast 9 lakh pregnant women register themselves every year to get benefits under various schemes. Besides, 4 lakh beneficiaries will be given the COVID vaccine in the first phase, informs State Health Director Bijay Panigrahi.

The state Government has made elaborate arrangements for pregnant women at vaccination centres for smooth inoculation drive. We have set up waiting lobbies at every vaccination site so that they would not have to stand for hours in long queues along with others to receive the jab, added Panigrahi.

The ANM, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and other health workers were asked to take training before July 15.

You might also like
State

Rath Yatra: Lodge in Puri sealed for violating Section 144

State

2 OTDC officials caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Odisha

Miscellany

Cholesterol lowering statin users are at a lower risk of covid death

State

Khordha district detects 103 dengue cases: Director of public health

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.