Odisha: Covid vaccination for pregnant women begins

Bhubaneswar: The Covid 19 vaccination of pregnant woman has begun in the entire State from today.

The registration for the inoculation of pregnant women can be done on the special page of CoWin website and can book slots on the website and receive the shots at nearest vaccination centres.

Atleast 9 lakh pregnant women register themselves every year to get benefits under various schemes. Besides, 4 lakh beneficiaries will be given the COVID vaccine in the first phase, informs State Health Director Bijay Panigrahi.

The state Government has made elaborate arrangements for pregnant women at vaccination centres for smooth inoculation drive. We have set up waiting lobbies at every vaccination site so that they would not have to stand for hours in long queues along with others to receive the jab, added Panigrahi.

The ANM, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and other health workers were asked to take training before July 15.