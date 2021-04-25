Odisha Covid Tally Crosses 4-Lakh Mark

Pic Courtesy: News Karnataka

Bhubaneswar: As many as 6116 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

The quarantine cases are 3546 and the local contacts are 2570

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 151
2. Balasore: 102
3. Bargarh: 262
4. Bhadrak: 87
5. Balangir: 189
6. Boudh: 32
7. Cuttack: 343
8. Deogarh: 39
9. Dhenkanal: 8
10. Gajapati: 78
11. Ganjam: 134
12. Jagatsinghpur: 73
13. Jajpur: 324
14. Jharsuguda: 254
15. Kalahandi: 321
16. Kandhamal: 36
17. Kendrapada: 46
18. Keonjhar: 118
19. Khurda: 875
20. Koraput: 71
21. Malkangiri: 32
22. Mayurbhanj: 158
23. Nawarangpur: 318
24. Nayagarh: 99
25. Nuapada: 430
26. Puri: 180
27. Rayagada: 104
28. Sambalpur: 280
29. Sonepur: 8
30. Sundargarh: 785

The state pool has 179 positive cases.

