Bhubaneswar: As many as 6116 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Sunday.

The quarantine cases are 3546 and the local contacts are 2570

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 151

2. Balasore: 102

3. Bargarh: 262

4. Bhadrak: 87

5. Balangir: 189

6. Boudh: 32

7. Cuttack: 343

8. Deogarh: 39

9. Dhenkanal: 8

10. Gajapati: 78

11. Ganjam: 134

12. Jagatsinghpur: 73

13. Jajpur: 324

14. Jharsuguda: 254

15. Kalahandi: 321

16. Kandhamal: 36

17. Kendrapada: 46

18. Keonjhar: 118

19. Khurda: 875

20. Koraput: 71

21. Malkangiri: 32

22. Mayurbhanj: 158

23. Nawarangpur: 318

24. Nayagarh: 99

25. Nuapada: 430

26. Puri: 180

27. Rayagada: 104

28. Sambalpur: 280

29. Sonepur: 8

30. Sundargarh: 785

The state pool has 179 positive cases.