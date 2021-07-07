Odisha COVID recovery update: Another 2920 patients recovered from Coronavirus

India Covid-19 update
Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 2920 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 900282 with the recovery of 2920 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases: 

  • 526 from Khurda
  • 286 from Cuttack
  • 251 from Balasore
  • 216 from Kendrapara
  • 192 from Jajapur
  • 176 from Puri
  • 160 from Bhadrak
  • 151 from Mayurbhanj
  • 148 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 85 from Nayagarh
  • 72 from Dhenkanal
  • 72 from Koraput
  • 60 from Anugul
  • 59 from Rayagada
  • 58 from Malkangiri
  • 42 from Bargarh
  • 38 from Keonjhar
  • 32 from Sundargarh
  • 28 from Kalahandi
  • 28 from Sambalpur
  • 27 from Kandhamal
  • 25 from Nabarangpur
  • 17 from Ganjam
  • 17 from Sonepur
  • 16 from Boudh
  • 16 from Gajapati
  • 14 from Nuapada
  • 11 from Bolangir
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 90 from State Pool
