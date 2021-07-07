Odisha COVID recovery update: Another 2920 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 2920 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 900282 with the recovery of 2920 patients.

Also Read: Odisha reports highest Covid-19 death toll in a single day at 59

Here are the district-wise recovery cases: