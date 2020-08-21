Odisha Covid Recovery Update: Another 1927 Coronavirus patients recovered today
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1927 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
According to the Health Department, the total 1927 recovery cases include 246 from Khurda, 190 from Ganjam, 151 from Nayagarh, 146 from Rayagada, 108 from Sundergarh, 101 from Kandhamal and 95 from Dhenkanal.
Here is the list and the recovery cases reported from other districts:
88 from Mayurbhanj
86 from Koraput
78 from Cuttack
77 from Puri
75 from Bolangir
74 from Jajpur
70 from Balasore
43 from Malkangiri
40 from Nabarangpur
34 from Gajapati
30 from Jagatsinghpur
28 from Bhadrak
27 from Nuapada
21 from Kalahandi
21 from Sambalpur
19 from Kendrapara
18 from Keonjhar
17 from Deogarh
13 from Jharsuguda
12 from Bargarh
8 from Boudh
6 from Sonepur
5 from Angul
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 50,503.