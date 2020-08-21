Bhubaneswar: As many as 1927 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to the Health Department, the total 1927 recovery cases include 246 from Khurda, 190 from Ganjam, 151 from Nayagarh, 146 from Rayagada, 108 from Sundergarh, 101 from Kandhamal and 95 from Dhenkanal.

Here is the list and the recovery cases reported from other districts:

88 from Mayurbhanj

86 from Koraput

78 from Cuttack

77 from Puri

75 from Bolangir

74 from Jajpur

70 from Balasore

43 from Malkangiri

40 from Nabarangpur

34 from Gajapati

30 from Jagatsinghpur

28 from Bhadrak

27 from Nuapada

21 from Kalahandi

21 from Sambalpur

19 from Kendrapara

18 from Keonjhar

17 from Deogarh

13 from Jharsuguda

12 from Bargarh

8 from Boudh

6 from Sonepur

5 from Angul

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 50,503.