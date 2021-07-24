Odisha COVID recovery update: Another 1865 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Recovery in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Saturday informed that another 1865 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 943069 with the recovery of 1865 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases: 

  • 398 from Khurda
  • 302 from Cuttack
  • 147 from Jajapur
  • 115 from Balasore
  • 99 from Puri
  • 94 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 81 from Anugul
  • 76 from Bhadrak
  • 76 from Mayurbhanj
  • 62 from Sundargarh
  • 55 from Kendrapara
  • 51 from Nayagarh
  • 48 from Dhenkanal
  • 24 from Koraput
  • 24 from Malkangiri
  • 24 from Sambalpur
  • 20 from Rayagada
  • 14 from Bargarh
  • 14 from Kandhamal
  • 8 from Keonjhar
  • 7 from Balangir
  • 7 from Ganjam
  • 7 from Kalahandi
  • 7 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Gajapati
  • 5 from Sonepur
  • 4 from Jharsuguda
  • 3 from Boudh
  • 1 from Deogarh
  •  87 from State Pool
