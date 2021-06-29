Odisha Covid recovery update: 3520 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 874307

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 874307 as 3520 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.
As per the data shared by the Health Department, 559 patients from Khurda recovered, while 393 patients from Jagatsinghpur and 336 from Jajpur got cured from the deadly virus.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
559 from Khordha
393 from Jagatsinghpur
336 from Jajapur
268 from Cuttack
261 from Baleswar
183 from Bhadrak
175 from Puri
165 from Mayurbhanj
131 from Nayagarh
116 from Kendrapara
109 from Anugul
75 from Koraput
69 from Dhenkanal
68 from Nabarangpur
60 from Keonjhar
59 from Boudh
57 from Rayagada
46 from Bargarh
43 from Malkangiri
39 from Kalahandi
39 from Sundargarh
37 from Kandhamal
30 from Bolangir
27 from Sambalpur
24 from Gajapati
19 from Sonepur
18 from Ganjam
10 from Deogarh
10 from Jharsuguda
10 from Nuapada
84 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 874307