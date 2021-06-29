Odisha Covid recovery update: 3520 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 874307

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 874307 as 3520 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

As per the data shared by the Health Department, 559 patients from Khurda recovered, while 393 patients from Jagatsinghpur and 336 from Jajpur got cured from the deadly virus.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

559 from Khordha

393 from Jagatsinghpur

336 from Jajapur

268 from Cuttack

261 from Baleswar

183 from Bhadrak

175 from Puri

165 from Mayurbhanj

131 from Nayagarh

116 from Kendrapara

109 from Anugul

75 from Koraput

69 from Dhenkanal

68 from Nabarangpur

60 from Keonjhar

59 from Boudh

57 from Rayagada

46 from Bargarh

43 from Malkangiri

39 from Kalahandi

39 from Sundargarh

37 from Kandhamal

30 from Bolangir

27 from Sambalpur

24 from Gajapati

19 from Sonepur

18 from Ganjam

10 from Deogarh

10 from Jharsuguda

10 from Nuapada

84 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 874307