Odisha Covid recovery update: 3486 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 856498
Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 856498 as 3486 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.
As per the data shared by the Health Department, 541 patients from Khurda recovered, while 329 patients from Jajapur and 296 from Baleswar got cured from the deadly virus.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
541 from Khurda
329 from Jajapur
296 from Baleswar
295 from Cuttack
203 from Anugul
182 from Puri
178 from Bhadrak
152 from Mayurbhanj
131 from Jagatsinghpur
116 from Kendrapara
116 from Nayagarh
100 from Nabarangpur
84 from Koraput
81 from Keonjhar
75 from Rayagada
61 from Bargarh
55 from Malkangiri
54 from Kalahandi
53 from Dhenkanal
46 from Gajapati
46 from Sundargarh
41 from Kandhamal
35 from Sambalpur
29 from Ganjam
28 from Deogarh
20 from Nuapada
19 from Sonepur
16 from Jharsuguda
15 from Bolangir
13 from Boudh
76 from State Pool