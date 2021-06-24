Odisha Covid recovery update: 3486 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 856498

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 856498 as 3486 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

As per the data shared by the Health Department, 541 patients from Khurda recovered, while 329 patients from Jajapur and 296 from Baleswar got cured from the deadly virus.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

541 from Khurda

329 from Jajapur

296 from Baleswar

295 from Cuttack

203 from Anugul

182 from Puri

178 from Bhadrak

152 from Mayurbhanj

131 from Jagatsinghpur

116 from Kendrapara

116 from Nayagarh

100 from Nabarangpur

84 from Koraput

81 from Keonjhar

75 from Rayagada

61 from Bargarh

55 from Malkangiri

54 from Kalahandi

53 from Dhenkanal

46 from Gajapati

46 from Sundargarh

41 from Kandhamal

35 from Sambalpur

29 from Ganjam

28 from Deogarh

20 from Nuapada

19 from Sonepur

16 from Jharsuguda

15 from Bolangir

13 from Boudh

76 from State Pool