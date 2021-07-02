Odisha Covid recovery update: 3265 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 884262

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 884262 as 3265 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.
As per the data shared by the Health Department, 467 patients from Cuttack recovered, while 467 patients from Khordha and 267 from Jajpur got cured from the deadly virus.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
467 from Cuttack
467 from Khordha
267 from Jajapur
246 from Baleswar
199 from Bhadrak
186 from Puri
162 from Jagatsinghpur
137 from Mayurbhanj
116 from Anugul
107 from Nayagarh
99 from Koraput
90 from Sundargarh
68 from Bargarh
68 from Kendrapara
62 from Dhenkanal
58 from Nabarangpur
58 from Rayagada
57 from Malkangiri
54 from Keonjhar
43 from Sonepur
27 from Sambalpur
25 from Boudh
24 from Kandhamal
20 from Gajapati
20 from Kalahandi
18 from Ganjam
16 from Bolangir
9 from Jharsuguda
9 from Nuapada
5 from Deogarh
81 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 884262.