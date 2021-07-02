Odisha Covid recovery update: 3265 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 884262

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 884262 as 3265 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

As per the data shared by the Health Department, 467 patients from Cuttack recovered, while 467 patients from Khordha and 267 from Jajpur got cured from the deadly virus.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

467 from Cuttack

467 from Khordha

267 from Jajapur

246 from Baleswar

199 from Bhadrak

186 from Puri

162 from Jagatsinghpur

137 from Mayurbhanj

116 from Anugul

107 from Nayagarh

99 from Koraput

90 from Sundargarh

68 from Bargarh

68 from Kendrapara

62 from Dhenkanal

58 from Nabarangpur

58 from Rayagada

57 from Malkangiri

54 from Keonjhar

43 from Sonepur

27 from Sambalpur

25 from Boudh

24 from Kandhamal

20 from Gajapati

20 from Kalahandi

18 from Ganjam

16 from Bolangir

9 from Jharsuguda

9 from Nuapada

5 from Deogarh

81 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 884262.