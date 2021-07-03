Odisha Covid recovery today: 3158 more patients recovered, tally climbs to 887420

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 887420 as 3158 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Health & Family Welfare Department on Saturday.
As per the data shared by the Health Department, 511 patients from Khordha recovered, while 384 patients from Cuttack and 332 from Jajpur got cured from the deadly virus.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
511 from Khordha
384 from Cuttack
332 from Jajapur
174 from Baleswar
168 from Bhadrak
164 from Mayurbhanj
159 from Puri
149 from Nayagarh
118 from Kendrapara
112 from Jagatsinghpur
100 from Sundargarh
92 from Keonjhar
82 from Anugul
74 from Koraput
64 from Malkangiri
64 from Rayagada
41 from Boudh
41 from Nabarangpur
40 from Bargarh
36 from Dhenkanal
25 from Jharsuguda
23 from Kalahandi
22 from Kandhamal
19 from Ganjam
19 from Gajapati
15 from Sambalpur
14 from Nuapada
12 from Bolangir
9 from Sonepur
6 from Deogarh
89 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 887420.