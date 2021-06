Odisha Covid recovery tally soars to 811780 as 6799 patients recovered today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 811780 as 6799 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health & Family Welfare Department, of the 6799 patients who got well from the disease 1182 are from Khurda and 689 are from Cuttack districts.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

1182 from Khurda

689 from Cuttack

486 from Jajapur

480 from Mayurbhanj

393 from Puri

284 from Balasore

261 from Bhadrak

241 from Sundergarh

237 from Kendrapara

219 from Jagatsinghpur

186 from Nabarangpur

184 from Rayagada

179 from Boudh

177 from Nayagarh

163 from Koraput

159 from Anugul

119 from Bargarh

117 from Malkangiri

109 from Dhenkanal

100 from Kalahandi

100 from Sambalpur

87 from Kandhamal

82 from Bolangir

72 from Jharsuguda

69 from Ganjam

65 from Keonjhar

63 from Sonepur

36 from Gajapati

34 from Nuapada

19 from Deogarh

207 from State Pool