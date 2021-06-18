Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,29,851 as 6252 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 8,29,851 as 6252 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health & Family Welfare Department, of the 6252 patients who got well from the disease 893 are from Khurda followed by 622 from Cuttack and 406 from Jajpur districts.

The district-wise recovery cases are as follows:

893 from Khurda

622 from Cuttack

406 from Jajpur

403 from Angul

373 from Balasore

292 from Mayurbhanj

292 from Puri

282 from Dhenkanal

278 from Sundargarh

257 from Bhadrak

235 from Kendrapara

208 from Jagatsinghpur

198 from Nabarangpur

152 from Boudh

137 from Koraput

136 from Rayagada

120 from Nayagarh

119 from Bargarh

119 from Keonjhar

80 from Kandhamal

75 from Bolangir

66 from Kalahandi

65 from Malkangiri

65 from Sambalpur

56 from Sonepur

51 from Ganjam

48 from Gajapati

40 from Jharsuguda

15 from Nuapada

12 from Deogarh

157 from State Pool