Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,29,851 as 6252 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 8,29,851 as 6252 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health & Family Welfare Department, of the 6252 patients who got well from the disease 893 are from Khurda followed by 622 from Cuttack and 406 from Jajpur districts.

The district-wise recovery cases are as follows:

893 from Khurda
622 from Cuttack
406 from Jajpur
403 from Angul
373 from Balasore
292 from Mayurbhanj
292 from Puri
282 from Dhenkanal
278 from Sundargarh
257 from Bhadrak
235 from Kendrapara

208 from Jagatsinghpur
198 from Nabarangpur
152 from Boudh
137 from Koraput
136 from Rayagada
120 from Nayagarh
119 from Bargarh
119 from Keonjhar
80 from Kandhamal
75 from Bolangir
66 from Kalahandi
65 from Malkangiri
65 from Sambalpur
56 from Sonepur
51 from Ganjam

48 from Gajapati
40 from Jharsuguda
15 from Nuapada
12 from Deogarh
157 from State Pool

 

