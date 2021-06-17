Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,23,599 as 6240 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 8,23,599 as 6240 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Health & Family Welfare Department, of the 6240 patients who got well from the disease 852 are from Khurda followed by 504 from Cuttack and 413 from Jajpur districts.

The district-wise recovery cases are as follows:

852 from Khurda

504 from Cuttack

413 from Jajpur

372 from Angul

366 from Bhadrak

351 from Nayagarh

327 from Mayurbhanj

321 from Puri

305 from Dhenkanal

253 from Kendrapara

243 from Boudh

239 from Jagatsinghpur

195 from Balasore

135 from Keonjhar

134 from Koraput

131 from Sambalpur

117 from Rayagada

113 from Nabarangpur

108 from Sundargarh

98 from Bargarh

98 from Malkangiri

69 from Ganjam

68 from Sonepur

65 from Bolangir

52 from Kandhamal

50 from Kalahandi

34 from Jharsuguda

30 from Gajapati

28 from Deogarh

24 from Nuapada

145 from State Pool