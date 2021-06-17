Odisha Covid recovery tally rises to 8,23,599 as 6240 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: The Covid recovery tally in Odisha rose to 8,23,599 as 6240 patients recovered from the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health & Family Welfare Department, of the 6240 patients who got well from the disease 852 are from Khurda followed by 504 from Cuttack and 413 from Jajpur districts.
The district-wise recovery cases are as follows:
852 from Khurda
504 from Cuttack
413 from Jajpur
372 from Angul
366 from Bhadrak
351 from Nayagarh
327 from Mayurbhanj
321 from Puri
305 from Dhenkanal
253 from Kendrapara
243 from Boudh
239 from Jagatsinghpur
195 from Balasore
135 from Keonjhar
134 from Koraput
131 from Sambalpur
117 from Rayagada
113 from Nabarangpur
108 from Sundargarh
98 from Bargarh
98 from Malkangiri
69 from Ganjam
68 from Sonepur
65 from Bolangir
52 from Kandhamal
50 from Kalahandi
34 from Jharsuguda
30 from Gajapati
28 from Deogarh
24 from Nuapada
145 from State Pool