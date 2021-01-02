Odisha Covid Recovery: 232 More Positive Patients Recovered Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday informed that a total of 232 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
With the fresh recoveries of 232 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 325965 today.
Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:
32 from Anugul
26 from Balangir
25 from Cuttack
19 from Sundergarh
16 from Balesore
15 from Jajapur
14 from Kendrapara
14 from Mayurbhanj
11 from Jharsuguda
11 from Nuapada
10 from Keonjhar
10 from Khurda
5 from Bhadrak
5 from Kalahandi
4 from Ganjam
4 from Sambalpur
2 from Bargarh
2 from Jagatsinghpur
2 from Puri
1 from Deogarh
1 from Gajapati
3 from State Pool