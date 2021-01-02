Odisha Covid Recovery: 232 More Positive Patients Recovered Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday informed that a total of 232 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh recoveries of 232 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 325965 today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

32 from Anugul

26 from Balangir

25 from Cuttack

19 from Sundergarh

16 from Balesore

15 from Jajapur

14 from Kendrapara

14 from Mayurbhanj

11 from Jharsuguda

11 from Nuapada

10 from Keonjhar

10 from Khurda

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Kalahandi

4 from Ganjam

4 from Sambalpur

2 from Bargarh

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Puri

1 from Deogarh

1 from Gajapati

3 from State Pool