Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday informed that a total of 228 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh recoveries of 228 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 328271today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

36 from Sambalpur

34 from Sundergarh

28 from Anugul

15 from Bargarh

13 from Khurda

13 from Puri

10 from Nuapada

9 from Jajapur

8 from Balesore

8 from Kendrapara

7 from Jharsuguda

7 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Balangir

5 from Koraput

4 from Cuttack

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Boudh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Sonepur

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Nayagarh

3 from State Pool