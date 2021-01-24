Odisha Covid Recovery: 182 More Positive Patients Recovered Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday informed that a total of 182 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh recoveries of 182 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 331144 today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

23 from Sundergarh

19 from Anugul

19 from Puri

19 from Sambalpur

18 from Nuapada

15 from Bargarh

14 from Cuttack

11 from Balesore

11 from Khurda

7 from Jajapur

4 from Jharsuguda

4 from Koraput

3 from Balangir

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Gajapati

2 from Ganjam

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Boudh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Rayagada

1 from State Pool