Odisha Covid Recovery: 182 More Positive Patients Recovered Today
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday informed that a total of 182 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
With the fresh recoveries of 182 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 331144 today.
Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:
23 from Sundergarh
19 from Anugul
19 from Puri
19 from Sambalpur
18 from Nuapada
15 from Bargarh
14 from Cuttack
11 from Balesore
11 from Khurda
7 from Jajapur
4 from Jharsuguda
4 from Koraput
3 from Balangir
3 from Kendrapara
2 from Gajapati
2 from Ganjam
2 from Nabarangpur
1 from Boudh
1 from Deogarh
1 from Keonjhar
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Rayagada
1 from State Pool