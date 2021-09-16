Odisha Covid deaths: 2 from Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: As many as four COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Thursday.

With the death of the these COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,118.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 40 years old Female of Cuttack District.

2. A 83 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Cerebro Vascular Accident & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

3. A 75 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.

4. A 78 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.