Odisha Covid deaths: 2 each from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as six COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

With the death of the these COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,114.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 64 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 57 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 82 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Benign prostatic hyperplasia, Hypertension & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

4.A 26 years old Female of Cuttack District.

5.A 55 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6.A 60 years old Female of Khordha District.