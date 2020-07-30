Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The toll has risen to 169 in the State.

Four deaths have been reported from Ganjam district, two from Khurda , and one each from Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sundergarh and Nayagarh.

The Details Of The Deaths Reported In Odisha Today Is As Follows:

1. A 67-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 60-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 43-year old male of Ganjam district.

4. A 47-year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 65-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease with Uremic Encephalopathy.

6. A 33-year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 65-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Hypothyroidism.

8. A 71-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9. A 60-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

10. A-50 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.