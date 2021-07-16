Odisha Covid death toll rises to 4,925 as 64 more die

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: AP Image

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registers 64 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

Related News

Odisha registers 66 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours,…

14 fresh fatalities of Covid-19 reported from Khordha…

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,925.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths at 22. 10 deaths reported from Bargarh district, Eight deaths from Balasore, Seven deaths from Sundergarh district, Six deaths from Ganjam, two deaths each from Kandhamal and Sambalpur, one each from Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Rayagada, Boudh, Kalahandi and Puri district respectively.

 

You might also like
State

Rickshaw puller found hanging in Puri district of Odisha

Nation

India sees dip in daily Covid-19 death count

State

Youth’s mutilated body recovered from roadside in Jharsuguda

Business

Fuel price decreases in Bhubaneswar on Friday; Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.