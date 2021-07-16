Odisha Covid death toll rises to 4,925 as 64 more die

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registers 64 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 4,925.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths at 22. 10 deaths reported from Bargarh district, Eight deaths from Balasore, Seven deaths from Sundergarh district, Six deaths from Ganjam, two deaths each from Kandhamal and Sambalpur, one each from Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Rayagada, Boudh, Kalahandi and Puri district respectively.