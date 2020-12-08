Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as six more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,784.

Regret to inform the demise of six numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals:

1.A 33-year-old female of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

2.A 56-year-old male of Khordha district.

3.A 37-year-old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

4.A 47-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

5.A 55-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from old case of Coronary Artery Disease- Percutaneous Coronary Intervention ST (2006).

6.A 30-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Acute Pancreatitis, Acute Kidney Injury & Chronic Liver Disease.