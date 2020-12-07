Odisha Covid Death Toll Rises To 1778, 3 From Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as seven more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,778.

Regret to inform the demise of seven numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 56-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2.A 74-year-old male of Cuttack district.

3.A 74-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Benign Prostatic hypertrophy.

4.A 64-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease & Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

5.A 59-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6.A 50-year-old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7.A 63-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.