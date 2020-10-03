covid deaths in odisha
Odisha COVID death toll nears 900, 3 from Balasore and Dhenkanal

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as seventeen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 47-year old male of Balasore district.

2.A 62-year old male of Balasore district.

3.A 65-year old female of Balasore district.

4.A 56-year old female of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes , Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

5.A 36-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease.

6.A 65-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 61-year old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Cerebrovascular Accident.

8.A 54-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. A 62-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

10.A 49-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

11.A 57-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

12.A 68-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Obesity.

13. A 65-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

14. A 56-year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

15. A 53-year old female of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

16. An 85-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

17. A 70-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

