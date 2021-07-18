Odisha Covid death toll crosses 5000 mark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha registers 66 COVID patients who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals died due to the deadly virus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 66 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 5,058.

Khurda district registered highest Covid-19 deaths at 23 deaths, followed by Ganjam (8), Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj (6 each), and Boudh (5), Bargarh and Nayagarh (3 each), Gajapati, Kendrapara, Puri ( 2 each) and Bhadrak, Bolangir , Rayagada, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Kandhamal (1 each).

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1. A 51 years old male of Baragarh District.

2. A 70 years old male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3. A 45 years old male of Baragarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4. A 70 years old male of Boudh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Melitus & Hypertension.

5. A 48 years old male of Boudh District.

6. A 24 years old male of Boudh District.

7. A 44 years old male of Boudh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8. A 70 years old male of Boudh District who was also suffering from Duabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

9. A 58 years old male of Bhadrak District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10. A 65 years old male of Bolangir District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11. A 57 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12. A 65 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

13. A 14 years old girl of Bhubaneswar.

14. A 50 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

15. A 65 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

16. A 61 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

17. A 41 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18. A 66 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19. A 35 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

20. A 65 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

21. A 59 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease & Chronic Kidney Disease.

22. A 73 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

23. A 81 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

24. A 56 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

25. A 78 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

26. A 48 years old female of Bhubaneswar.

27. A 78 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

28. A 82 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

29. A 55 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

30. A 79 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

31. A 64 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

32. A 63 years old female of Gajapati District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Coronary Artery Disease.

33. A 64 years old male of Gajapati District who was also suffering from Schizophrenia.

34. A 55 years old male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

35. A 33 years old female of Ganjam District.

36. A 45 years old female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

37. A 65 years old female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

38. A 62 years old male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

39. A 58 years old female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

40. A 40 years old female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

41. A 50 years old female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

42. A 46 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District.

43. A 52 years old female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Peritoneal Tuberculosis, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidsim.

44. A 58 years old male of Kandhamal District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

45. A 15 years old female of Kendrapara District.

46. A 40 years old female of Kendrapara District.

47. A 30 years old female of Khurdha District.

48. A 58 years old female of Khurdha District.

49. A 55 years old male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

50. A 60 years old male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

51. A 53 years old female of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

52. A 60 years old female of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

53. A 45 years old male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Intracranial Haemorrhage & Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.

54. A 60 years old male of Mayurbhanja District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

55. A 45 years old male of Nayagarh District.

56. A 68 years old male of Nayagarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Perkinson’s Disease.

57. A 45 years old male of Nayagarh District.

58. A 41 years old male of Puri District.

59. A 52 years old male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

60. A 26 years old male of Rayagada District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

61. A 70 years old male of Sundargarh District.

62. A 75 years old male of Sundargarh District.

63. A 60 years old male of Sundargarh District.

64. A 43 years old female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Obesity.

65. A 42 years old female of Sundargarh District.

66. A 60 years old male of sundargarh District.