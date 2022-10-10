Odisha Covid-19 Recovery: 94 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 94 Covid-19 recovered patients, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 10. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,25,205.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (14), Sundargarh (14) and Cuttack (9). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

14 from Khordha

14 from Sundargarh

9 from Cuttack

7 from Deogarh

7 from Puri

6 from Bhadrak

6 from Jajapur

6 from Kandhamal

5 from Sambalpur

3 from Baleswar

3 from Koraput

3 from Rayagada

3 from Sonepur

2 from Ganjam

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Mayurbhanj

4 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 79 new covid-19 positive cases for October 9. The total Covid-19 cases included 3 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 79 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 33 cases are local contacts. The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33660561. The active cases in the state are 592.