Odisha Covid-19 Recovery: 79 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 79 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, tweeted the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 14. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,25,519.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (14), Khordha (13) and Sambalpur (12). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

14 from Sundargarh

13 from Khordha

12 from Sambalpur

10 from Cuttack

6 from Baleswar

6 from Deogarh

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Mayurbhanj

3 from Nuapada

2 from Jajapur

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Nabarangpur

3 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 84 new covid-19 positive cases for October 13. The total Covid-19 cases included 12 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 49 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 35 cases are local contacts. The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33699166. The active cases in the state are 622.