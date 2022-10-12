Odisha Covid-19 Recovery: 63 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 63 Covid-19 recovered patients, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 12. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,25,381.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Boudh (14), Cuttack (10) and Sundargarh (5). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

14 from Boudh

10 from Cuttack

5 from Sundargarh

4 from Baleswar

4 from Jajapur

3 from Ganjam

3 from Keonjhar

3 from Khordha

3 from Puri

2 from Jagatsinghpur

2 from Nayagarh

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bolangir

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Koraput

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Nuapada

1 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 103 new covid-19 positive cases for October 11. The total Covid-19 cases included 3 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 61 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 42 cases are local contacts. The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33679239. The active cases in the state are 583.