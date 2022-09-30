Odisha Covid 19 Recovery: 209 patients recover on September 30

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 209 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 30. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,23,646.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (51) followed by Sundargarh (28) and Cuttack (23). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

51 from Khordha

28 from Sundargarh

23 from Cuttack

13 from Keonjhar

12 from Puri

11 from Sambalpur

9 from Kandhamal

9 from Mayurbhanj

7 from Bhadrak

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Kendrapara

4 from Baleswar

4 from Jajapur

4 from Jharsuguda

3 from Bolangir

2 from Ganjam

2 from Nabarangpur

2 from Nuapada

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

1 from Malkangiri

11 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 203 new covid-19 positive cases for September 30. The total Covid-19 cases included 20 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 119 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 84 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (46), Sundargarh (25), followed by Cuttack (19). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33576833.