Odisha Covid 19 Recovery: 204 patients recover on September 27 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has registered another 204 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on September 27. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,23,035.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (41) followed by Khordha (39) and Nayagarh (28). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

41 from Sundargarh

39 from Khordha

28 from Nayagarh

16 from Cuttack

11 from Mayurbhanj

10 from Sambalpur

9 from Puri

8 from Nabarangpur

5 from Bargarh

4 from Gajapati

4 from Kalahandi

4 from Kendrapara

4 from Sonepur

3 from Nuapada

2 from Bolangir

2 from Deogarh

2 from Ganjam

1 from Baleswar

1 from Jajapur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Koraput

8 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 167 new covid-19 positive cases for September 26. The total Covid-19 cases included 22 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 98 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 69 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (19), Sundargarh (16), followed by and Cuttack (27). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33538236.