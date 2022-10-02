Odisha Covid 19 Recovery: 193 patients recover today

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 193 Covid-19 recovered patients in the last 24 hours, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 2. With this development, the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,24,036.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (28) followed by Khordha (24) and Puri (23). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

28 from Sambalpur

24 from Khordha

23 from Puri

22 from Sundargarh

12 from Baleswar

11 from Cuttack

10 from Bargarh

10 from Rayagada

9 from Gajapati

7 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Jajapur

5 from Kalahandi

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Deogarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Kendrapara

2 from Sonepur

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Koraput

1 from Nabarangpur

6 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 131 new covid-19 positive cases for October 1. The total Covid-19 cases included 15 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 77 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 54 cases are local contacts. The majority of the positive cases were reported from Khurdha (30), Sambalpur (14), followed by Sundargarh (12). The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33600033.