Keonjhar : A 60-year-old man of Odisha’s Keonjhar district, who was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29, has allegedly violated the quarantine protocol and sold vegetables in a local market.

The man, who hails from Panchapalli village in Anandpur area of Keonjhar district, travelled from Kolkata by a hired vehicle with eight other co-passengers and reached home on 28/29 March and remained in home quarantine, the State Health department said.

The man was asymptomatic but tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29, a month after he arrived in the State.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the man, after reaching home, visited many places including local market.

As his family members run a vegetable shop in the locality, the man reportedly sold vegetables at the shop.

The locals also said, the man has been a heavy ganja smoker and shared weed with several people in the area.

Currently, the man is undergoing treatment at Ashwini COVID Hospital in Cuttack.

So far, as many as 157 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 among which 56 patients have recovered and one person from Bhubaneswar died of the disease.