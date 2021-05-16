Bhubaneswar: As many as 19 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

Four deaths have been reported from Khordha district, three deaths reported from Rayagada and Angul, Two deaths each from Sundergarh and Nuapada and one death each reported from Gajapati, Puri, Nabrangpur, Nayagarh and Kendrapara district respectively.

The total number of deaths in the state mounts to 2,313.