Odisha COVID-19 death count rises to 296, ten succumb in a day

Odisha COVID-19 death count rises to 296, ten succumb in a day

Bhubaneswar: As many ten more patients succumbed on Tuesday, pushing the death toll to 296 in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths reported each from Ganjam and Khordha District and one each from Sundergarh, Puri, Balasore & Rayagada.

The Death Details in the last 24 hours are as follows:

1. A 72-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 64-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3. A 52-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. An 80-year old male of Khordha who was also suffering from Hypertension, Bronchial asthma, Benign Hyperplasia of Prostate, Old Cerebro Vascular Accident.

5. A 55-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 26-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

7. A 57-year old female of Sundergarh.

8. A 58-year old male of Balasore who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension .

9. A 56-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

10. A 47-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

Another two Covid-19 positive died due to other ailments.

Details are as Follows:

1. A 48-year old male of Bhubaneswar who expired due to Acute Myocardial Infarction with Left Ventricular Dysfunction.

2. A 67-year old male of Nabarangpur district who expired due to End Stage Chronic Kidney Disease.