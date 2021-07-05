Odisha: Covaxin jabs to be administered in Ganjam from today

Berhampur: The Ganjam district will start giving Covaxin jabs for people of 18-44 age group from today.

Until now, Covaxin was limited to Bhubaneswar while Covishield was available for the rest of the state. The Bharat Biotech vaccine will be supplied to Ganjam for vaccination who are yet to receive the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Ganjam district received 1.40 lakh doses of Covaxin and 85,000 Covishield doses.

In Ganjam around 10,44,879 have already received both shots of Covishield and 9,11, 671 have been administered the first dose

Only the eligible recipients taking the first shot will be given Covaxin and can book the slots for the first dose at 6 pm on Sunday. The administration has informed people that they can either book slots online or visit the nearest vaccination centres directly for on the spot vaccination.

These are the centres that are dedicated to Covaxin. These centres are Urban Public Health Centres (UPHC) at Aga Sahi, Ambapua, Aska Road, Baikuntha Nagar, Goodshed Road, Uttarmukhi, Khodasingi and Red Cross UPHC. Each of these centres are allocated 300 doses of Covaxin.