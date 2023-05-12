Odisha court awards Ex Head Master, 2 others RI for embezzling funds of school building construction

Advertisement

Phulbani: The Special Vigilance Court in Odisha’s Phulbani today convicted a former headmaster (HM) of an upper primary school and two others for embezzlement of funds meant for the construction of a new school building and awarded the trio four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The convict have been identified as Kishore Kumar Dash, the former Head Master-cum-Secretary in-charge (Dismissed from service), School Education Committee of Ghatitala New UP School, Pruthwiraj Lenka, Ex-TC, O/o SSA, Kandhamal (Dismissed from service) and Subindra Kanhar, Ex-President, School Education Committee of Ghatitala New UP School.

Three of them were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani TR No.11/2015 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act, 1988/409/464/468/477-A/120-B IPC for misappropriation of Govt. fund without executing the work i.e. construction of school building at Ghatitala New UP School under Khajuripada Block of Kandhamal district completely.

Apart from convicting the accused persons, the court also directed them to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 409 IPC.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 120-B IPC. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Consequent upon conviction, all the three convicts, Kishore Kumar Dash, Pruthwirj Lenka and Subindra Kanhar have been forwarded to jail custody today to serve the sentence.

Chhatria, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, at present the DSP of Sambalpur Division had investigated the case and Sri V.V. Ramdas, Special Public Persecutor, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

