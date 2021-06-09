Boudh: In a fatal mishap, a couple died and three others sustained critical injuries at Chari Chhak under Purunacuttack police limits in Boudh district.

The deceased has been identified as Surendra Nayak, a resident of Mandar village under Belaguntha police limits of Ganjam district.

Sources said, Surendra along with his wife and relatives was on his way to visit his native place in Rourkela when he heard of his father’s illness. The ill fated vehicle lost control over his wheels and hit a tree near Charichhak, following which the couple died on the spot and relatives sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, the Harbhanga fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured and admitted them to PurunaCuttack hospital for medical treatment.

Later, the Purunacuttack police reached the recovered the couple’s body and sent it for postmortem and started a probe into the matter.