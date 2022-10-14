Odisha couple introduces themselves as white-collar professionals, dupe people

Sambalpur: In an interesting way of duping people of their hard earned money an Odisha-based couple has crossed all possible limits.

According to reports a husband and wife duo based in Sambalpur district of Odisha has duped a number of people by providing false identities.

The couple has reportedly introduced themselves as a naval officer and a doctor and duped various people across the district of Sambalpur.

Sources say that, the couple targeted various mobile shops and their owners and duped them using the identities of being a doctor and naval officer.

After repeated incidents, the people of Sambalpur overpowered them and handed them over to the police. The police has seized one car, six mobile phones and several SIM cards.

The husband and wife duo were reportedly caught red-handed by the locals while they were trying to commit a fraud and escape from spot.

Local mobile shopkeepers said that the couple showed them all the required proofs of being naval officers including identity cards.

The Sambalpur police is investigating further into the matter. The real identity of the couple is yet to be ascertained. The police is trying its best to find out the details relating to the couple.

Further details are awaited in this matter.